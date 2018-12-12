Benefit held for local MMA gym lost in a fire

A benefit took place at the High Horse Saloon in Billings Wednesday night. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the Grindhouse, a mixed martial arts gym that was destroyed during a fire less than a month ago.
John Colter explained how the gym has impacted his life.
"When I first graduated high school and I went on the journey of becoming a martial artist, my first stop was in Billings and my first training coach was Will Grundhauser and Terra Bracken," Colter said.
Will Grundhauser is the owner of the Grindhouse who said he dedicated his life to the gym and everything it symbolizes.
"We've made so many memories there," Grundhauser said. "The first stop with our daughter, when we left the hospital, I went down and sat in the cage with her for an hour. So I mean, I miss it."
Britani Grundhauser, who has been a major supporter and rock for Will Grundhauser and his gym, said it's been hard seeing her husband's dream crumble.
"I've watched him build his dream for 8 years and put everything that we have... sorry.. this has been a hard night.. seeing him stand outside the doors and look at it all. And he's very composed of course, but it broke my heart."
But all is not lost. The Grundhauser's have had tremendous support from the community, including the gym members who consider each other family. Jana and Spencer Fisher said the support has been amazing.
"Between John over at Great American Bagel, he stepped up. This big auction, the High Horse, everybody, Tara with the Fusion putting up the fights and the benefit for the cause for them, I think the community has really stepped up and they probably have stepped up in more ways than we know."
The benefit contained a live auction, a raffle, and food. The Grundhausers said even though their gym is considered a total loss, they will get through this. If you would like to donate towards the Grindhouse, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/291605524799394/ .