BILLINGS, Mont. - A free barbecue lunch and entertainment will be held at the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn April 12 to celebrate National Crime Victim's Rights Week, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Speakers at the event will include U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, Billings City Attorney Brent Brooks and Big Horn County Commissioner Sidney Fitzpatrick.

Each April, the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorneys’ offices observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week nationwide by honoring victims of crime and those who advocate on their behalf. The Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime, within the Office of Justice Programs, leads communities across the country in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights week each year.

The BBQ event will recognize men and women who have gone above and beyond to help the community. The theme for this year’s celebration is, "Honoring our Past. Creating Hope for the Future."

National Crime Victim's Rights Week is recognized this year from April 7 until April 13.

For more information, visit https://ovc.ncjrs.gov/ncvrw2019/overview.html.