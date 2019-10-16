It's the fourth day of the NILE rodeo and today's event was barrel racing. The PRCA rodeo timed event slack began at around 3 p.m. The WRPA barrel racing slack followed right after and more than 95 females competed in today's barrel racing event.

KULR-8 got a chance to talk to one of the barrel racers competing Wednesday. Madison Wilkerson of Bozeman has been pro-rodeoing since she was 18. She said before the competition, everyone warms up their horses. Wilkerson's horse's name is Jose and explained how she warms him up before he's put to the test.

"Just kind of getting my horse feeling good," Wilkerson said. "Trotting and loping some circles and make sure he's ready to run and all stretched out. Kind of like a human athlete."

Barrel racing requires competitors to do three turns around the barrels. You have to turn as tight as you can and do it as fast as you can. The fastest times wins!

If you missed barrel racing, there is still 3 more days full of events at the NILE rodeo.