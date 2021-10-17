BILLINGS, Mont. - When a family friend was diagnosed with cancer, one young man surprised everybody by taking the initiative to raise money

“When I told Austin and his sister about Sean first words out of Austin's mouth were what can we do to help dad,” Steven Hiller said, Austin's father.

Sean McCleary is captain of the Laurel Fire Department and was diagnosed with brain cancer back in September.

Austin and his seven year old sister Addison first started helping by grabbing anything they could carry out of the pantry and selling it on the street

"Because he's kind of like family to me so I'm just sad to here he had brain cancer,” Austin Hiller said.

Since then the Hiller family has helped organize bake sales, cook offs, and other fundraising events to pay for Sean's medical expenses, but the response hasn't been confined to the Laurel community.

"I was shocked that everyone helped out from the community. When I found out that a whole bunch of people from the state of Montana donated I was in shock,” Austin Hiller said.

And while it's still a long road to recovery ahead, Sean says doctors were able to remove almost all of the tumor, and he begins chemotherapy next week.

"I'm usually the one helping people it isn't supposed to be me I'm not supposed to be in this situation so to have everyone doing what they been doings its crazy,” Sean McCleary said.

Sean says he's just grateful to have the people around him who have supported him through this tough time.

"It's just been overwhelming the support from everyone and the kids,” McCleary said. “I don't even know what to say. I can't thank everybody enough for the support that I've had my family's had, my wife, and kids. I don't know I never would have expected this."