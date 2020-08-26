BILLINGS, Mont. - Only three days into the school year, students have faced altered classrooms, schedule changes, and mask requirements.

School District Two Superintendent Greg Upham says even with the new guidelines students are excited to be back, but what concerns does the district have now that class is back in session?

Upham expressed one of the challenges schools face is making sure students stay six feet away from each other when they are outdoors. School staff and administrators are reminding students to maintain physical distance before school, during lunch, and after school.

Praising the students for their behavior, Upham says the majority of students are cooperating, citing only one incident in which a high school student refused to wear a mask. He says after a conversation, the student put their mask on and the day went on with out a hitch.

The blended learning program had a rocky start, but according to Upham, it's all about the framework. The district is in the process of getting sections built, handing out equipment, and making sure parents and teachers are trained for remote learning.

"Ask me in a couple of weeks, and I think we'll be hitting some home runs. I really do. I'm really anticipating a good experience on the remote side," Upham said.

The biggest remote learning concern is making sure they are properly staffed. An additional 100 students opted into the remote learning program this week, joining 2,500 other students.

"That pushed our numbers a little bit, so the staffing on the remote side is where I have the most angst right now," Upham said. "We have advertised positions and we are looking to interview tomorrow, so that should help."

For Upham, the main goal this school year was to keep things as normal as possible while being safe. He says you can never underestimate the power of school and normalcy.