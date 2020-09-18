BILLINGS, Mont. - Depression and mental health issues are not easy conversations to have. With suicide being the second leading cause of death in the world for those aged 15 to 24, it's certainly a discussion worth having.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley teamed up with Art House Cinema to host a virtual conference, along with showing a movie about mental health to bring this conversation to the public.

Organizers say the film is about depression among teenagers and can be hard to watch, but the message is filled with hope and goes along with the title that you are 'Not Alone.'

Professional counselors will be there to show the community there are resources out there for anyone looking for help.

"One of the things that we're really battling as a mental health community is talking about these things, but depression and suicide – they are things that breed in darkness, and until we can shine a light into those things, until we can have those hard conversations, we're going to still be affected by these tragedies, so it really is our hope that we can get people together and have these hard conversations to promote hope and healing," said Mathew Leavenworth, a counselor at Yellowstone Counseling Center.

The conference will be held virtually September 25, with the free film being shown at the Babcock Theater the next day from 2-4 p.m.