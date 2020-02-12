BILLINGS, Mont. - Another person has been arrested in connection to the escape of three inmates from the Big Horn County Jail on Friday, according to Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.

Sheriff Big Hair says on Wednesday, February 12, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Marshall’s Service, executed a search warrant at a residence in Hardin, Montana. Big Hair says the search warrant was for the "apprehension of another major subject" involved in the escape of three inmates from the Big Horn County Jail on February 7. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Two of the escaped inmates, Stephan Caplett and Anthony Castro, were located by law enforcement and arrested on Monday, February 10.

The third escaped inmate, Andrew Parham, remains at large as of Wednesday. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement.

Parham is described as 25-year-old white man, 6’4” tall, and weighing about 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.