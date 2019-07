BILLINGS, Mont. - A fire at an apartment in Billings was quickly put out just after 3 a.m.

Billings Fire Department says combustibles left on top of the furnace started the fire. Residents were evacuated from the apartment at 27th Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Nobody was hurt, but a cat in the building received oxygen from fire crews and is doing okay.

Property loss from the fire is estimated at $50,000.00.