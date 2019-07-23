BILLINGS, Mont. -- The help for homeless pets animal shelter is asking for your help to keep their non-profit business alive.

The shelter has not had enough funds to cover things such as rent payments, utilities, medical supplies, and unexpected veterinary expenses.

The shelter is also solely funded by donations and adoptions with no compensation from the county, state, or any national organization.

In an effort to recevie donations help for homeless pets will be hosting fundraiser events on August 3rd and 4th at their location on 2910 Hannon rd.

"We're going to be having a garage sale. So that if anybody has anything they can donate or whatever just bring it down here. We're trying to collect the donations about a week before," said founder Angie Cook.

There will also be a barbeque held during the yard sale with the animal shelter selling hamburgers and hot dogs with chips and a drink for $5.

Help for Homeless Pets will take any form of donation including various supplies such as cleaning wipes, paper towels, and all types of cat litter.