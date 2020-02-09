BILLINGS, Mont. - Move over Oscars, It's time the Boy Scouts of America get some recognition. The Black Otter District Scouting had over 70 of their troops sell individually 1,800 dollars worth of popcorn this past year. To celebrate the achievement, Black Otter District teamed up with AMC, by renting out a theater and having a VIP showing of Dolittle.

Kelly Schmidt - In charge of Black Otter Popcorn sales, AKA The Popcorn Kernel, was helping celebrate the boy scouts.

"They get a t-shirt, they get a kids pack and a free candy, they get a lanyard that shows they're a VIP, and they get a little medallion to put on a hiking stick".

Elias Van Cleave, Black Otter Boy Scout, said it felt good to be recognized and enjoys the perks of being a Boy Scout.

"It's just really great to be in Boy Scouts, you get to learn a lot of skills you wouldn't learn in life, and some nice life skills. We get to go around the country sometimes for summer camp, go to amazing camps and hang out with your friends and other people you meet along the way".

If you're interested in learning more about Boy Scouts check out scouting.org.