BILLINGS, Mont. - If you're over at ZooMontana this week, you'll see some colorful signs and flowers put up by the Alzheimer's Association.

The organization says the color purple represents someone who has lost a family member to the disease. Yellow is for a person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer's, and orange stands for a participant who supports the cause and has a vision of a world without the disease.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole stopped by the zoo to show his support.

"The Alzheimer's Association is a great organization dedicated to the support of families and to finding a cure. I hope that because of the support that people give to the Alzheimer's Association and other researchers that the day will come when other families won't be impacted by this terrible disease," Mayor Cole said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Billings will be held virtually this year on Sunday, September 27.