Alberta Bair Theater has been receiving a high amount of donations lately in support of their expansion plan.

Jan Dietrich with the Alberta Bair Theater said the theater has not had a capital campaign for 30 years so the expansion plan will be to push the theater walls to the sidewalk and the parking spaces around the building will be vacated and become the new existing sidewalk.

Dietrich said the Alberta Bair Theater is a city-owned building and the employees have always been responsible to maintain the building. This is why they had to ask the city for permission to expand the building. Since asking, the expansion plan has been approved and the plan will move forward. The city is not the only supporters for the expansion. Donors throughout the Magic City are supportng as well.

Dietrich said the Alberta Bair Theater has recieved over 10 million dollars worth of donations including individual and coorporate gifts. She explained what is means to have this much amount of community support.

"The community support is unbelievable," Dietrich said. "This isn't about the theater. This is about our community and what the theater for Billings as a whole and for the downtown."

After receiving 10 million dollars in donations, the Alberta Bair Theater has two million left to go. Dietrich said she's confident they'll come up with the money.

The executive director said the theater will be closing its doors on May 1st, but they'll still do some events around the Billings community and reopen their doors September 2020.

Dietrich said they will definitely be losing revenue during construction time and they will need continue their annual fund and retain community support.