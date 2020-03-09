BILLINGS, Mont. - The Alberta Bair Theater started a $13.6 million remodeling and expansion project in July 2017.

After receiving a $500,000 grant from M.J. Murdoch Charitable Trust Monday, the theater is only $600,000 away from reaching their goal.

The theater has been a mainstay in Downtown Billings for over 30 years.

Executive Director, Jan Dietrich, says they were overdue for an update.

"There have not been any capital improvements to the building in that 33 years, and so it was time," she said. "We couldn't order the lights we needed anymore. It was time."

Dietrich says the building will have significant upgrades including new seats, stage equipment, lighting, a sound system, and a face lift for the outside of the building. She says with the upgrades the theater will be able to support more people and hold bigger shows.

With this grant closing the gap on that $13.6 million, Dietrich says she's getting excited seeing how quickly it's all coming together.

"Everything seems to be on track," Dietrich said. "They are predicting to be done early summer. Every time I go over there something has changed, it's just incredible."

If you're interested in donating to the Alberta Bair Theater, check out www.albertabairtheater.org/support-abt/online-donations/.