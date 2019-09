A fire was reported on the Crow Indian Reservation on Wednesday.

The Roadside 484 Fire was 524 acres in size and was caused by equipment

The fire was located 3 miles east of Pryor.

The fire had spread quickly through deep coulees and a wheat stubble field.

13 engines, 2 helicopters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Montana DNRC, as well as local ranchers, cooperated and contained the fire Wednesday evening.