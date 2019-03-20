A wrap-up of the NAIA Women's Division I National Basketball Championship

The NAIA Women's Division I National Basketball Championship has officially come to an end!

Executive Director Alex Tyson with Visit Billings said the total attendance for the NAIA Women's Division I National Basketball Championship was 19,408 people. That's about 2,000 more people than last year.

We sat down with Michael Walker who is a part of the local NAIA tournament committee and started preparations for this tournament last November. He said this year's tournament was an astounding success.

After three years of hosting the NAIA Women's Championship, Walker said the ability to run these tournaments are always better than the last.

"There's alot of people involved with hosting 32 teams and I think what I've seen from year one is that first year, you do have some bugs," Walker said. "But I thought it went very well and this year, it's almost old hat for us. All of our honorary coaches are excited for it, the same staff is revved up, ready to do it again and so, I think we've grown the ability to run these big tournaments."

Walker said this college tournament has one of the most exciting basketball games you can witness in the Magic City.

"I just think it's a great organization," Walker said. "It's a great event for our community that, you know, unfortunately, is going to leave us after next year. You don't see these types of college events in our state."

2020 will be the last year Billings will host the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship. It'll also be the 40th anniversary of the tournament and the last year of the 32 team format. So, Alex Tyson said Visit Billings will be making next year better than ever.