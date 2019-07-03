Lisha Koch was diagnosed with non-secratory multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, as Lisha puts it, which causes bones to fracture or break.

"It's a painful cancer because it affects your bones. It causes pain," says Lisha.

Since 1988, Lisha has gone through chemotherapy off and on through the years all while attempting to maintain a normal life.

"In the beginning, mine was called non-secratory, so there was no way to tell what I was doing, my body was doing. And they didn't really know how to treat it exactly. So I was kind of used, I think, as an experimental piece of human." says Lisha

Lisha says there are three things she's learned to have faith in:

"Number one is your faith in God. Number two is family. My family is wonderful."

And the third, her doctor. Lisha was tried to be supportive of others going through similar struggles. That's why she has been attending the Relay for Life of Yellowstone in Billings for more than twenty-years.

"There's a lot of people that walk that track and I like to walk with the survivors now. I consider myself a survivor. It's always heart-touching and so many people that have been stricken. I always think that I'm very fortunate that I could've probably been a lot worse than I am and I think the lord's been good to me and healed my body the best he could and keeps me going." says Lisha

You can find Lisha at Relay for Life of Yellowstone County this year on July 12.