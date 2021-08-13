BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Clinic Foundation announced the annual street party for its premier fundraising event, the Billings Clinic Classic, is canceled this year due to the recent spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Billings Clinic Foundation made the announcement during a press conference Friday morning. The street party was scheduled for August 28 in downtown Billings.

"Canceling the street party was the last thing we wanted to do, but it’s the best decision we can make in the current environment," said Amberly Pahut, Billings Clinic Foundation Senior Director of Philanthropy. "We made this decision as a team with guidance from Billings Clinic’s infectious disease experts who have been working so hard to inform and protect our community. We’re continuing our campaign to support the new NICU, and we hope the community will join us in that support."

Those who have a ticket to the event's street party can choose to donate the ticket toward the NICU project or receive a full refund.

The Billings Clinic Foundation says the scheduled golf tournaments will continue as planned, along with the annual raffle and silent auction, which will be held online.

Click here for more information on this year's Billings Clinic Classic fundraising efforts and the cause it supports.