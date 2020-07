BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol responded to two fatal crashes in Yellowstone County Monday night, according to the agency's incident map.

The first crash was reported about 8:50 p.m. on I-94 East, near Lockwood. The second crash was reported about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road, according to MHP.

We are working to bring you more information. Check back for updates.