BILLINGS - A ditch flood caused evacuations and damage in an east Billings neighborhood this month. But now, a man claims he's being forced out of his home because the water caused so much damage.

This was a situation that created havoc for everyone involved: property managers, the ditch company and tenants were all impacted by this, and there's still a big mess to clean up.

One man says he's caught in the middle of all of it, facing eviction, simply because his apartment flooded.

"Wait, so I'm the victim here, and I'm getting screwed over? In my opinion, I feel like there's something wrong with that," Marine Veteran Chris Gonzalez said.

He's a tenant in an apartment building off of Burnstead Drive, the area hit hard when a nearby ditch flooded and caused evacuations on June 6.

"When I opened up my curtains, water was just pouring through my living room and bedroom windows," Gonzalez said.

But last week, he got a letter from his apartment management company, saying he had three days to move out, and has to get all his stuff out of the apartment by June 24. The reason? Flood damage.

He showed us the letter from the management company, and it says, in part, Your unit is uninhabitable due to the flooding caused by the ditch overflow. You have until June 24th to locate another place to live.

Gonzales showed us the damage in his apartment, and it's bad.

There's dirt all over the floor from the ditch water and you can see where the water hit his windows. He says his electronics that were by the window are toast too, totaling a few thousand dollars worth in damages.

Gonzales says B.P. Asset Management is not helping him find a new place to live, but did originally offer to get him a moving truck and storage area in the meantime.

"Management told me they would rent me a U-haul. They didn't do that. They said they would get me a storage unit to put my stuff until this got cleaned up so they could move me. They have yet to do that," Gonzalez said.

Chris is now living out of his car, and it's not because there aren't properties around Billings.

However, he was using his VA benefits to pay his rent. Essentially, it's a Section 8 program for vets, and property companies usually throw out his housing application.

We called B.P. Asset Management to ask about all this and were told the company supervisor is out of town and to call back in a week.

For now, they have no comment.

And what about the company that maintains the ditch that flooded? It's owned by the Billings Bench Water Association.

Gonzales says they have reached out to him.

"He said they would have someone come here personally to assess the situation along with me and talk reimbursement, as far as the damages go," Gonzalez said.

We called Billings Bench Water to ask about that and they said someone would call us back. That didn't happen, but we'll keep trying.

We still have lots of questions, and Chris does too.

We'll continue to reach out to the management company and the water association in the next few days.

Gonzales claims he has always paid his rent on time and even renewed his lease back in April.