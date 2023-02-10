According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to collectively spend 26 billion dollars on Valentine's Day. Individually, more than 192 dollars a person. That's a lot of money for a lot of people. Here in Billings, though, some local businesses are focused more on experiences or creating a positive environment this Valentine's Day. One of those businesses, Roots Garden Center on Poly Drive.

"For us, Valentine's Day isn't about ultimately about getting some grand product that they take home but it's really about connection with another person and so that's what we're targeting," explained Jon Switzer.

When you come to Roots, you don't need to spend top dollar on an over the top bouquet. Five dollars can get you a single rose. The choice is yours from there.

Roots has also created a unique environment here with Black Dog Coffee. Proposing the idea and/or opportunity of a coffee and plant date.

"We don't want people to simply come in our door, buy something, and leave," he said. "We want everyone to get connected because life is too short and there's way too much fun you can have. If you come into a garden center and don't smile, something's wrong."

Art, earth, and energy: a little bit of what makes this place so valuable to so many. Another big push from them would be community.

"While we love what we do here and we feel like we provide a very unique experience, for us ultimately we don't want everything to just stay here," said Jon. "We think there's a lot of amazing local businesses in Billings and we love supporting them."

One of those amazing local businesses...Made for Home in downtown Billings. A definite destination for you and your significant other.

"In today's world it's ok to find holidays as a distraction sometimes," said owner Jessica Hannesson. "To just feel good. So Valentine's Day is about love and I don't think there's anything greater or more powerful than that. So I love to celebrate it. I love having the bright pink. I love having our bright pink candles around. It's just festive and it's fun."

From tea towels to ten foot couches...Made for Home strives to provide something for everyone. Something to enhance your home.

Because as they say, home is, in fact, where the heart is.

"Homes aren't just pillows and blankets and candles," she explained with passion. "It's the people that inhabit them. It may just seem that when you come in here that we're a decor shop. But I'd like to think that when you come in here it's to find something that makes you feel like you. So that when you bring it home, you feel like that this is the place you get to rest, you get to heal as a person. You get to just be who you are and it's just that refresh that you can go back out into the world and know that you can tackle that day.">