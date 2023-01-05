Local Sports Director advises safety precautions for kid's sports

BILLINGS, MT. - As we are following Damar Hamlin's condition, we wanted to take a closer look at the safety of students playing contact sports in Billings.

"It was a wake-up call for a lot of us," said Jacob Granneman, the Sports Director for YMCA Billings.

"Kids can undersell their pain or injury if they really wanna compete. That's the hardest thing in sports is to get them to be honest and tell their coaches when something hurts."

Granneman said YMCA Billings follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention guides for sports injuries, including having a player sit out of a game if they are injured, especially if it's a head injury.

"You gotta convince them to take a step back in that case," said Granneman.

"After seeing everything involved with Damar Hamlin, I think it's a good reminder that sports are great for people, as long as they're played properly."

Granneman concluded in saying he hopes other sports clubs will have an open dialogue when it comes to injuries, and the best way to handle them.