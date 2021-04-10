LAUREL, Mont. - Special Olympics Montana and the Montana High School Association partnered together to bring Unified Track to the Treasure State, allowing any track athlete, with or without an intellectual disability, the ability to compete at the high school level.

23 schools from across Montana competed in the Park City track meet Saturday, giving Lillian Biggs, the only Special Olympics athlete at the event, the opportunity to show off her new found passion for the sport.

“This is her first track meet, actually ever, She’s new to track all together, but this is the first track meet of the season so we’re excited to see how she’ll do,” says Robert Russel, Park City Tack Coach. “She is the only person I have ever seen smile while hurdling, which is pretty funny, normally people kind of dread that event.”

“I don’t know, I just like the thrill I get from Jumping,” says Lillian.

Luckily Lillian will have even more chances to get the thrill of jumping, now that special olympic athletes can join in any MHSA sanctioned track meet.

“Right now we have 17 schools signed up for Unified Track," says Vikie Donisthorpe, COO for Special Olympics Montana. "We’re proud of her, we’re proud of her bravery, we’re proud of her for taking a step out and just being an example for other athletes.”

While Lillian may be changing Montana sports forever, the young athlete is most focused on spending time with her friends.

“I really think it’s a good way to have that support for the rest of your life, you’ll have those people that are there for you and have your back,” says Lillian.

Any Special Olympics athletes interested in joining high school track are encouraged to reach out to their local track coach. Any schools interested in joining Unified Track should contact Special Olympics Montana.