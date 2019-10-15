SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham and Laurel Superintendent Linda Filpula say they are both doing their due diligence to protect students after a suspicious object was found on a Helena school campus on October 15, 2019. The object turned out to be just a pop bottle wrapped in tape with a non-flammable liquid and some nuts and bolts inside.

Upham says school resource officers informed SD2 administration of the incident on Helena school grounds this morning. After sweeping all SD2 campuses, Upham says Billings Public School students were never in any danger.

When asked about emergency protocol, Upham says his first priority is to keep students safe, but he also doesn't want to cause needless worry by putting schools under lockdown.

"We need to be careful too because in doing those [lockdowns], it can create more anxiety for our students," says Upham, "we're always safe, but we need to be cognizant of what this does to students too, so we deemed there wasn't any threat so we took appropriate action."

Linda Filpula, Superintendent of Laurel Schools says school safety is what keeps her up at night. She too is taking action to improve student safety.

"In the next couple of years we'll be adding security cameras in all buildings, improving the bells and intercom systems," says Filpula, "everything we do every day is to keep our students and our staff safe. Something happens, anywhere in the country whether it's school shootings or the incident that occurred in Helena, we are always vigilant, but it's just another reminder of why we are vigilant."

Both superintendents say they are committed to doing everything they can to keep a safe environment for everyone.