Local retail stores are preparing for the holiday season

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Local retail shops are turning their attention to the holiday season. With the short window between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays this year, Barbara Wells, Owner of Montana Dress Company, says she's stocking up on red colors.

"We're looking for something new and unique to offer, and more importantly we don't get dozens and dozens and boxes of the same item, so we might only get two, three, six items of that item so... shop early," says Wells.

"I find red available, I get it in... so next week I've got a lot of red coming in," continues Wells.

Another store in Billings, Something Chic, is preparing for their first holiday season right down the street.

"A lot of inventory has been coming in already. I have a lot of back stock that would generally be more holiday and Christmas inventory, so definitely being prepared ahead of time, especially with stocking stuffer items as well making sure everything is here ahead of time," says Something Chic Store Manager Linda Brooks.

Wells and Brooks both say that doing your shopping in town can help boost the local economy by employing your neighbors and supporting local causes.

"If you think about your local economy, even down to charity organizations, the people that donate to our local non-profits are your local businesses," continues Brooks.