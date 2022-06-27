BILLINGS, MT. - A local bar in downtown Billings hosted a fundraiser to raise money for restaurant workers that were impacted by the recent flooding.

Community Monday is a weekly event that Holligan's, a bar downtown, hosts regularly for different causes. This week had six different bars located downtown to agree in giving twenty percent of all earnings to workers in the Red Lodge area.

One business owner expressed gratitude about the event, saying she knows two of her employees that lost their homes.

Mirrada Clarin, a manager at Holligan's sports bar, knows several people impacted by the flooding, and hopes the fundraiser can ease some difficulty.

"Something like this is so hard to come back from," said Clarin. "We know a lot of restaurant workers that have lost their homes so hopefully this will help."

The fundraiser had a charity raffle and silent auction. Clarin also encouraged any customers to donate whatever they are able to, as they plan for the next Community Monday event.