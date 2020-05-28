Local restaurant reopens after suspending operations due to the Coronavirus

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Parasol opened their doors to customers for the first time in October of 2019. Just five months later, the Coronavirus pandemic caused co-owner Jason Corbridge to suspend all operations, even neglecting to remain open for takeout.

"We felt that the expenses were more controllable and we just didn't want to struggle with trying to keep product on hand and maybe not having enough business to keep people employed," says Corbridge.

Parasol reopened for business last Wednesday, as it is a step in the right direction, the guidelines set forth for restaurants to operate have presented challenges to Corbridge.

"Not being able to anticipate the level of business we would receive when we reopened and losing half of our seating capacity certainly made for another unpredictable scenario," says Corbridge. "I had 19, 20 employees when we closed and we brought back five or six."

Adjusting to the new regulations, Corbridge says Parasol switched from being a restaurant that primarily focuses on dinner, to mainly serving lunch, as he says lunch lends itself better for takeout. Corbridge notes how the pandemic has created uncertainty for the future of restaurants but hopes customers trust he and his staff when they dine at Parasol.

"I believe our guests will have the faith in us that we do the things we are supposed to do and just a heightened sense of conscientiousness and a heightened sense of cleanliness and awareness."

With spring and summer weather finally arriving to Billings, Corbridge is hopefully customers will take advantage of Parasol's patio area. He also said that when restaurants can begin operating at 75% capacity that Parasol would do so while abiding to the social distancing guidelines.