Local restaurant hosts food tasting

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The High Horse Saloon is changing up their menu. On March 11, 2020, the restaurant hosted a food tasting to test out some new creations.

Reid Pubrun, owner and manager of the High Horse Saloon, says every meal is made from scratch. He says this keeps the customers satisfied and always coming back for more. Pubrun says social media has played a key role in growing his restaurant. The High Horse posts a different lunch and dinner special on Facebook every day.

"The numbers are staggering," he says," Seventy percent of the people I talk to every day say 'I saw it on Facebook', my friend sent it to me on Facebook or messenger or text, so it spreads like wildfire when you get known for that sort of lunch or just food."

The Head Chef, Andy Glenn, says High Horse is well known for their pasta dishes. His new favorite menu item is a lemon caper tortellini pasta with grilled chicken.