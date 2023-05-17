...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for all counties in Montana in effect until 0900AM
5/18/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Broadus and Miles City are Very
Unhealthy.
As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Havre, Libby, Malta, Sidney and
Thompson Falls are Unhealthy.
As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Cut Bank, Billings, Flathead
Valley, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
As of 0400 PM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Frenchtown,
Lewistown, Missoula, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Helena are
Moderate.
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity;
everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us