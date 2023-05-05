Rosalyn Bigback, the Outreach Case Manager for Billings Urban Indian Clinic, said that community events like these help people get connected with the services they need whether that's as simple as a plate at the table or potentially life-saving treatment services.

"I come from the Northern Cheyenne reservation, and we have lost so many young girls and it's really a tragedy. I want to push for prevention—educating our young ladies, educating our young men to be able to be safe out there. We can get them connected to sober living homes, we can get them connected with vaccines, we have medical services and substance use services. So, today is a day that we bring awareness, we remember the ones we have lost, and we like to continue to push for justice for them," added Bigback.