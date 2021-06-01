WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Supreme Court made a final ruling Tuesday on the case against Joshua Cooley.

Cooley is a non-native man who was arrested on Highway 212 on the Crow Reservation five years ago.

The Supreme Court has decided the lower courts did make a mistake in suppressing evidence against Cooley.

Initially, Montana courts ruled the arresting tribal officer did not have the right to stop and search a non-native person on public right-of-ways running through tribal lands.

At the time of the arrest, Cooley was found with 356 grams of meth and several guns in his car.

Crow Tribal Prosecutor Dave Sibley tells us the main argument Cooley was making is that the officer should've known he was non-native and let him go before searching his vehicle.

Sibley, however, says that would be considered racial profiling, and the Supreme Courts decision has shown they're respecting tribal sovereignty.

"The Supreme Court said two things, one… the tribe does have obligation and the ability to regulate those things that have a direct impact on the safety and welfare of the crow people, and we are not going to ask law enforcement to racially profile people in making a decision about jurisdiction,” Sibley said.

With the ruling from the Supreme Court, the case will be brought back to Montana where the evidence, which was suppressed, will now be admissible against Cooley in court.