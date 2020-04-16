KULR (Billings)- As we continue to highlight the helpers, giving our seniors the care they need to make it through this pandemic is more important than ever.

"We're there to make sure they're ok" says Lonna Landon, Program Manager of Big Sky Senior Services.

Caring for the elderly can prove to be tough. Throw a pandemic in the mix, and that's a whole different story.

"A lot of our seniors that are quarantining. I mean they're not even allowing family in their homes," says Landon.

This, leading to loneliness or depression.

Even seniors who live in independent facilities are seeing increased rates of loneliness as community rooms are temporarily shutdown.

Volunteer help is critical now more than ever. Through Big Sky Senior Services, Executive Director Denise Armstrong wants to connect the community, to our elderly population.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstrong says this has given them an opportunity to bump up the usage of their "Phone Friend" program.

"We have volunteers that call our seniors and just visit with them," says Armstrong.

It's services like this, that lead to a phone call into the KULR-8 newsroom from 83-year-old Scott Bradbury.

"Their services were outstanding. I got to know all of 'em and I could communicate with them, they became friends," says Bradbury.

Services like the "Phone Friend" program are not the only spot where they're seeing volunteers step up.

Armstrong says she's seen donations come in, and they aren't all physical items. One anonymous couple donated their stimulus check distributed to the public amid the pandemic facing our nation.

"You realize in times like this how much they really are committed to helping our seniors and fortunately, in our organization, we have lots of people that are very engaged," says Armstrong.

"It's just really fulfilling that our seniors are being taken care of and we're the ones doing it," says Landon.