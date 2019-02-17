Local musician shares custom guitars with the community

A local musician is giving away a couple of custom instruments to help connect people to the Billings music scene.

Wes Urbaniak is a longtime musician based right here in the Billings area. While music is his passion, he said an important part of his journey has been through his custom stringed instruments.

Wes builds his custom guitars by hand in his garage in Huntley. He told me he started making guitars when he was 14, or as he says he starting "breaking" guitars, deconstructing them to make them unique.

Each guitar is made with whatever resources he can find, from a log he found in Portland, Oregon to old piano boards from 1905.

He brought that nearly four hundred pound log back to Montana in his Prius by the way.

Urbaniak said in the last couple of years, his instruments of grown in quality significantly. He said he learned to combine the technical aspects needed for quality sound, with his own raw style, giving the instruments life and soul.

"I do get videos and stuff of people playing some of these crazy instruments and they just love them and that's one of the things I get back is like 'I can't believe how much soul this guitar has and I can't also believe how well it plays and how good it sounds,' like I don't know how you can couple the two things because it's not available anywhere else," said Urbaniak.

Starting five years ago, Wes made a part of his mission as a musician be to connect with the local community, and build relationships while on tour with people all over the country. He has created these links through guitar donations and a letter writing campaign.

"I love being able to build something that nobody else has, that nobody else can get and that you can't just buy. So much of the world is 'Well I'll just buy it, if I want it I'll just buy it' and there's some of this stuff that you just can't buy and I wanted somebody who might not afford it to have an opportunity to get that," said Wes.

Five years ago, Wes began his letter writing campaign, giving away guitars to those who shared their stories in a full-page letter.

"It's such a cool avenue of meeting other people and hearing other stories as a songwriter, as a singer songwriter it's amazing. I love stories, telling them, and writing them, and hearing them and this is a way to hear stories that we would otherwise never get a chance to hear," Urbaniak said.

This year, he's giving away two of his custom instruments, one in the Billings area another one through the letter writing campaign.

You can enter the giveaway by attending Wes and the Mountain Folk's performances here in town. The drawing for the guitar will be done on Thanksgiving evening.

Wes hopes the guitar giveaway can help raise awareness to people about the awesome music scene Billings has to offer. He hopes once they look up where his band is playing, maybe they will look at other bands and venues as well.

The first chance to catch Wes and his band live in action, and enter the guitar sweepstakes is this coming Friday, February 22nd, at Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co.