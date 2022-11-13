BILLINGS, Mt--An emerging musician and a mother of two thought a music career would be nearly impossible to juggle with her current responsibilities until she found a way to motivate others dealing with mental illness through her passion in music.

Mandie Castro, known by her stage name Aija, found her passion for music at the age of twelve and started her career after becoming a mother at eighteen.

Recently signed by a record label based out of Pennsylvania, DI Records, Mandie said that she found her healing in music after the mental struggle she faced through her pregnancy and childbirth.

It, further, inspired her to make music to help others who are on the same journey to fight mental illness.

"What I really want, I guess, from the listeners, is to listen and feel like they are being heard or they are being seen and they are not alone, you know, and I hope that when they listen to my music, they will feel that way and they will feel something really deep," explained Mandie.

She also mentioned that her most recent song 'sunshine' was written during one of the darkest phases of her life.

With this song, she aims to motivate those who struggle to fight through their darkness like she did.

"I was depressed for a really long period of time and it got to a point where I didn't know when it even started. That's really how 'sunshine' came to be. It has this feeling of hope, where there is this little glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, like, it's hard to see but you know it's there and you feel like you have to fight as hard as you can to get to it," emphasized Mandie