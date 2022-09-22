Billings, MT- Farmers markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods.
The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
Its located in what is considered the south triangle of Billings, an area considered a food desert that suffers from food insecurity according to Community Health Improvement manager for Healthy by Design, Eden Sowards.
But the promise of healthy, affordable and easily accessible food draws hundred of people In billings each Thursday to the park.
While you'll find many things there that you would typically see at other farmers markets, the Gardeners' Market focuses on more affordable local goods according to Sowards.
"And so, we're looking to make the healthy choice the easy choice."
She went on to explain the emphasis on accessibility through affordability, "it's just a smaller, local farmers market that really our goal is to provide better access to fresh and affordable foods. "
The prices are kept low by not requiring vendors to pay a fee to participate. Vendors at the market are also typically not farmers but instead sell their goods part time.
They also aim to make the market as accessible as possible. They did this by locating it around a sidewalk, adding ADA parking spots and offering several different options for payment.
With winter heading our way, the gardeners market will only remain open for two more weeks for people to stock up on their produce. The last two Gardeners' Markets for the season will be on September 29 and October 6, from 4pm till 6pm at South Park in Billings.