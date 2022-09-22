Billings, MT- Farmers markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods.

The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.

Its located in what is considered the south triangle of Billings, an area considered a food desert that suffers from food insecurity according to Community Health Improvement manager for Healthy by Design, Eden Sowards.

But the promise of healthy, affordable and easily accessible food draws hundred of people In billings each Thursday to the park.

While you'll find many things there that you would typically see at other farmers markets, the Gardeners' Market focuses on more affordable local goods according to Sowards.