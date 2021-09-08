Local man is making Billings a better place to live, one piece of trash at a time

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City, like many places in Montana is a beautiful place to live... outside of fire season.

We met with a Billings man Wednesday, who goes above and beyond to keep our city as spotless as possible.

"I want to make Billings a better-looking place, and it seems like garbage is just rampant- like it's everywhere," says Billings resident, Jacob Bare.

Like many residents, Jacob loves Billings, but he says it looks different than when he moved here when he was in the 4th grade.

"It didn't seem like there was as much trash back then, but I don't know."

Jacob has taken it upon himself to spend his free time cleaning up Billings, one piece of trash at a time. Though Jacob has a big mission, it started as self-improvement.

While in college, Jacob was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. Since then he says he began living a sedentary lifestyle staying at home most days.

But one day, while driving home, Jacob noticed there was trash all over the side of the road.

"I was like, ‘that is just awful, like why haven't I noticed this before?’ and I decided I need to start exercising so why not pick up while walking."

In the three weeks Jacob has been picking up trash, he lost ten pounds.

While his physical and mental health is getting better each day, he now hopes his mission inspires others not to litter and even join in once in a while.

"When you just throw garbage out, out of your car window or whatever, it becomes the environment’s problem with plastics and stuff that doesn't break down as fast," said Jacob. "It doesn't have to be much, ten minutes, but if a bunch of people got together and picked up for ten minutes, that's a lot of garbage picked up."

As Jacob continues to make the Magic City a better place to live, he just asks Billings residents to do their part.