UPDATE:

A local man has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Billings police announced 18-year-old Nathan Prettyweasel has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

UPDATE:

Saturday afternoon, the Billings police Twitter announced that multiple persons of interest and suspect have been identified, located and detained by officers.

No further details have been released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument.

Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital.

A male suspect reportedly fled the area.

BPD says an investigation is ongoing.