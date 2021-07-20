BILLINGS - Even with new state laws on legal recreational marijuana, the future of cannabis in Billings and Yellowstone County is still up in the air.

Local officials are working on ballot language so voters can decide if they want recreational marijuana sold locally.

But some dispensary employees say they're already at a disadvantage and believe more regulations on cannabis is bad for business.

Paul Hogan works at a medical marijuana dispensary near Lockwood and knows the city of Billings and Yellowstone County could let voters decide if recreational cannabis will be sold locally.

He knows that decision could impact the profits his shop brings in; So, he wants to apply for a recreational license.

He argues that federal laws already put the cannabis industry at a disadvantage.

"I would like to see some more help on the de-regulation and less taxes, not double the taxes and more regulation. There's normal business operating expenses that any other business gets to deduct before they pay their taxes, we don't get those privileges," he said.

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, so Hogan says he won't get back most of his business expenses.

"Dispensary employees, along with my signage for the dispensary, the showcases, everything, are federally, a non-deductible expense. So, that's all out of pocket," Hogan said.

When House Bill 701 became law, local governments were given the power to put in a local-option tax on top of the 20% sales tax outlined in the bill. Hogan argues that lawmakers didn't see all the expenses dispensaries have.

"So, with giant profit margins, let's jump in. We can tax them at 20% or 30%, but that's not a true picture of the actual numbers," Hogan said.

That's why the November election will be a big one for Hogan. At the Billings City Council work session last night, they talked about marijuana questions that could be on the ballot.

"It's our understanding that the county is going to ask a question about marijuana businesses as a whole, which would include all seven categories of businesses," Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said.

But it's not clear if voters will decide on medical marijuana as a part of that.

It could stand apart from recreational, and nothing would change. But experts advise, if Yellowstone County asks voters if they want recreational cannabis to be sold, Billings should not do the same.

"If the county only asks one question, and it is to prohibit all businesses, then there is no need for the city to ask a question on the ballot," Dahl said.

And if voters decide to allow recreational pot sales...

"If the county asks one question and the voters keep all businesses, then the city will need to pass an ordinance to regulate all business categories and then decide to ask voters the question at the next election," Dahl said.

Yellowstone County will have a public hearing on Aug. 3 to decide what recreational marijuana question they will put on the ballot.