Local law enforcement conducts active shooter training in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont - In Billings, several law enforcement officials gathered for an active shooter training exercise.

But in the wake of recent events, this training was anything but routine.

Now that school is out of session and the hallways are empty, local law enforcement officers are using Castle middle school as their hub for their active shooter training.

Using a training program from the University of Texas, officers went over various active shooter scenarios where they learned to engage and stop threats.

Although this training is something officers do throughout the year, Sergeant Brett Becker says this is a crucial time for Billings police to learn from the mistakes of the Uvalde Texas officers.

We spoke with a Billings Public School Resource Officer who says their officers are proactively training so they can be fully prepared to take on any threat without hesitation.

“We’re believing in that mindset it's not, it will never happen here in Billings, we are too small of a community and that it will never happen in Montana. We are prepared that if and when it happens that we have the resources available and we have the training available we have the community involved in helping us with the hat type of situations,” says Tim Doll, School Resource Officer for Billings Public School

He says schools even have tactics to help to deal with mental health situations that might raise some concerns.

Doll adds, “The staff is also trained on seeing different signs, we have an SOS program, Signs of Suicide in the school district where they look at different things and then any red flags that a teacher and staff or someone in the school may see that they direct it directly to myself or the SRO’s or to school staff that can help immediate the situation”

He says officers learn how to run, walk, fight and how to care for injured students.

They also build their communication skills in high-stress situations, allowing them to stay focused and complete their mission.

BPD, officers from surrounding areas like roundup, and even a few FBI agents participated in today's training.