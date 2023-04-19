Local law enforcement and religious leaders fight back against hate crimes in Billings

BILLINGS Mont. -- Wednesday evening several representatives from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department, The US Attorney’s office, and the FBI met with local religious leaders to discuss how to identify and report hate crimes.

According to an FBI press release in 2021, there were 17 hate crimes reported in Montana with 5 of them in Billings. Hate crimes are considered a Federal offense and BPD's Chief Rich St. John said the Police Department takes hate crimes seriously. Chief St. Johns added officers will thoroughly investigate and show compassion to the victims.

"So, all we are doing, from us is building community trust and we are going to handle these things appropriately. our officers are trained to be aware. these things happen and we are sensitive about them and don't engage in any ourselves because it's easy to fall into that trap. you start name calling and then you're no better than anybody else." said Chief St. John

Rabbi Shaul Shedi of Chabad Lubavitch in Billings said this initiative will help the community as a whole look past their difference and keep moving forward to positive change.

"As we grow, the next step is not only to take a step and say okay we are doing alright we haven't been hateful' but to actually take the proactive step of now let me increase in my random acts of goodness and kindness, which creates a society where that kind of peculates and creates a society of goodness and kindness instead of just when we are in our own bubble." said Rabbi Shkedi