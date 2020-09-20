BILLINGS, Mont. - An up and coming country artist, Jonah Prill, has used his personality and musical talents to grow a following of over 600,000 people on the social media platform, TikTok.

"Some TikToks, I'll literally just hold up my phone and say something funny and post it and it blows up.", said Jonah

Though it might be easy for Jonah to make a viral video, he says his goal is not to be the biggest TikTok star.

"I think it's fun and it's a hilarious app, but music, that's really where I want to take my career."

Discovering a passion for music early on, Jonah didn't take the career serious until meeting other musicians in college and realizing his social media skills could come in handy.

"We were like, wow, we can combine music and TikTok and just be able to tell more people about the music."

Right now President Trump has pushed to ban TikTok in the U.S., but the influencer says there are other ways to gather a following.

"There are so many different apps that different personalities can fit on, there is Youtube, Insatgram."

We asked Jonah, what's more difficult, TikTok or making music.

"trying to make music is significantly more difficult"

And he says patience is key.

"If you force too hard it just takes creativity and fun out of it, song writing and being artistic should be fun."

It seems like the young TikToker has a bright future ahead of him, whether he is making funny skits or playing guitar, and he even has some advice for those looking to do the same.

"Make content, document what you do, and have fun with it."