BILLINGS - Demand for childcare services are skyrocketing as the pandemic has forced several to cut their numbers or even close permanently. President Biden says his new plan will help to transform childcare.

The proposed plan includes $40 billion for childcare and preschool services without raising taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year..

President Biden says the plan would be funded by the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations paying their fair share.

President Biden's Build Back Better Act includes free preschool for all three- and four-year-olds.

Montana is one of several states who doesn't have state funded preschool.

The plan also includes limiting childcare costs for families to no more than 7% of their income for those earning up to $137,000. If approved, this would be in effect for the next six years.

Local Daycare Owner Debby Rickey says the focus should be on finding employees to staff the childcare centers.

"Well, I'm wondering if you're going to pay parents to put their kids in childcare, so to speak. What if you paid providers to be able to offer benefits? Or is there a motivation for someone to want to work in childcare?" she said.

One Billings mother says it isn't so much about the cost of childcare, but about finding a place with availability.

She says her twins are on every afterschool program waiting list.

Rickey says she's noticed the increase in demand as well.

"There's lots of different careers for lots of different types of people, and I'm hoping there's still people out there who have a passion for kids and that's what they want to do. But I don't know how we find that or how the government fixes that," she said.

Like many other businesses, Rickey says, without the right amount of staff, it's difficult to offer services for families.

"You know, I put a thing out on the Facebook jobsite asking why people don't want to work in childcare anymore. And a lot of them feel it's a dead-end job, it doesn't pay enough, there's no benefits," Rickey said. "We're making this work, and I do have really great parents, but it's not what I've been used to for the last 10 years. I don't know if government involvement is going to fix the love and passion for caring for children."

She says she's hopeful there are still some people out there with a passion for working with and teaching kids.