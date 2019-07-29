BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings trauma surgeons are running on dangerously low blood supply, and Vitalant needs your help. Vitalant is a non-profit organization that collects blood from volunteer donors.

Two trauma surgeons, Dr. Michael Englehart and Dr. Barry Mackenzie, from St. Vincent's Health and Billings Clinic have teamed up to show just how desperate they are for blood donations.

"I've had the experience running out of blood products and not being able to do anything, and that's a sickening feeling, " says Dr. Englehart.

Dr. Englehart and Dr. Mackenzie say that blood donations have dropped 20% to 40% in the summer months, right when they need it most. Both doctors say that they even had to change up some patients' care during times of alarmingly low blood supply.

"And at that point it's very difficult to try and take care of somebody properly or even keep them alive," Dr. Englehart continues.

Erin Baker, Donor Recruitment Manager for Vitalant in Montana and Wyoming says that donating blood one to three times per year can prevent shortages.

"We'll check you in. It's about a ten minute interview process which you can do prior to coming in to save time and we'll hook you up to a machine or just to a whole blood based on your blood type and our needs and our patient needs and really... ten minutes later, if it's just a whole blood then you're done," says Baker.

Dr. Englehart and Dr. Makenzie say donations don't just help one person but has the potential to help up to dozens of people: from cancer patients, car crash victims, and new mothers.

"Those people need those blood products to stay alive. They're your neighbors. They're our friends. Think about those people. Think about how they would come help you, and hopefully we can get some people to do the same."