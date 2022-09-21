BILLINGS, MT- The Western Heritage Center is doing their part to bring the past into the present.

"Voices of the Past" is an event where actors portray famous historical figures in Billings history.

"When you have a better understanding of the type of people who came before you, it helps you feel more at home," said Lauren Hunley, the community historian at Western Heritage Center.

While local history is full of stories that people can have a connection with, the amount of people interested in studying history has decreased in recent years.

According to the American Historical Association, the number of history majors decreased by seven percent each year from 2012 to 2017.

By 2019, less than two percent of bachelor degrees were in pursuing history majors.

Hunley said this statistic may not be because of a lack of interest.

"It's helping people understand the importance of the field, while also trying to find a way to make a living out of it. And I feel like that's where the disconnect is," said Hunley.

Hunley said whether or not a person is studying history as a career or not, it's important to understand the impact and relatability of local history.

"It's a way for us to better understand not only the community that we live in, but better understand ourselves. With this knowledge, we can understand ourselves as families, as friends, as neighbors, and as a community itself."

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, September 24th and October 1st at Mountview Cemetery. Tickets can be purchased here and at the Western Heritage Center during normal business hours.

Resources below:

https://www.historians.org/publications-and-directories/perspectives-on-history/march-2021/has-the-decline-in-history-majors-hit-bottom-data-from-2018%E2%80%9319-show-lowest-number-since-1980