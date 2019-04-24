Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and Riverstone Health are offering a responsible way for you to dispose of unwanted medications, any day of the year.

Each health provider has MedSafe Lock Boxes near their pharmacies to handle disposal of unused or expired medications.

Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers if possible, and the boxes do not accept any needles or any other sharp objects.

Health officials hope the boxes can decrease the risk to public safety from all forms of medications.

"Any medication that's not disposed of when it's no longer intended to be used is important to be getting rid of. People like to hoard medications and keep them for a rainy day so this is an opportunity for people to get them out of the house and keep family and friends safe," said Kyle Townsend, Directory of Pharmacy Services at Billings Clinic.

The MedSafe drop box outpatient pharmacy locations:

Billings Clinic – 2800 10th Ave. N. (South Atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy)

St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy – 1233 N. 30th St. (Emergency Department Entrance)

RiverStone Health Pharmacy – 123 South 27th Street (Clinic Entrance)