BILLINGS, Mont. - Two different groups are commissioning billboards in hopes of getting their messages out. The Billings Police Department isn't taking a side in this debate, but they are, however, in support of people exercising their right to free speech.

In bold white letters the words "Black Indigenous People of Color Lives Matter" are visible to people driving down Main Street in the Billings Heights. The picture on the billboard may look familiar to some, and that's because it was taken during the Black Lives Matter rally in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department says this form of free speech can play a positive role in the community.

"All change starts at a conversation, and there's some conversations that need to be hadm and they continue to need to be had in the community as we go forward," Lieutenant Wooley said.

In other communities, movements like this are linked to efforts to "defund" police, but Lieutenant Wooley says that's not the case in Billings.

"I think that people in this community like their police department, and I don't think that defunding for them is what they want or what they need for the community."

In a Facebook post, group organizer Amber Palmer explains how they are working every day to make the community a better place for all. Other group members said this is a step toward change and they're proud to see the community come together. Lieutenant Wooley says it's important to continue the different conversations sparked by the use of free speech in the community.

Billings Backs The Blue is also in the process of putting up a billboard. The group raised enough money for the billboard to be up for the next two months on 11th Street West and Broadwater Avenue.

"A lot of people from the downtown to the West End come across the area a lot, so viewership is really important, and I hope that it's something big enough and bold enough that it inspires people to get out and vote," said group member Caitlyn Foxhoven.

Foxhoven says their billboard is set to go up on September 13.