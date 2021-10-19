BILLINGS - Supply chain delays are causing trouble for consumers even here in Billings. It may not be toilet paper or water this time around, but the COVID-19 pandemic is causing some grocery stores to deal with empty shelves.

Several grocery stores in Billings say the shortage isn't causing major inventory decline, but the shortage is just enough for customers to notice that some of their regular items are missing.

A combined shortage of labor, material and transportation has made it difficult for grocery stores like Abarrote Asuncion, in Billings, to keep some products stocked.

Owner Crisostomo Antonio Ramirez says it was worse when they first opened their store during the pandemic last year.

"And now it's getting better, but it's not easy, you know," Ramirez said.

While the majority of shelves are filled up, Ramirez says some jarred food, like Menudo and Pozole, are harder to keep in stock because of shipping delays.

"When I order stuff sometimes it takes a month, a month and a half, so I have to order ahead of time," he said.

He says most times he's able to last between shipments, but other times he's driving to Denver and Utah to pick up inventory.

Ramirez says he doesn't tend to stock up on a lot of meat, but the little he does buy has been hard to come by.

"The meat is hard now because they're expensive. Most the stuff now, it's gone up too, and it's not the same price when I got it before and it's a little harder now," Ramirez said.

While the supply shortage isn't hurting their inventory as much, he says they are working hard to keep all their customers' favorite items in stock.

