Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday.

"We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course.

"We're trying to give a unique spot for people to come and have a good time."

The course is going to set up the main space to watch the game in the dining area with a buffet and small prize giveaways.

They're also going to have the option for people to chip golf balls during halftime.

"We want people to enjoy the rivalry, but also be civil," said Rodriguez.

"The goal of this is to give people a nice space to enjoy Montana football."

Staff at the course are excited for the game, and to see members of the community come together for it.