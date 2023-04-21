BILLINGS, MT- Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) proudly announced on Friday, April 21st, that six local area Girl Scouts have received the 33rd Annual YMCA Principal’s Leadership Award.

The YMCA Principal Award is gifted to fifth and eighth-grade students who excel in academics, community activities, and have shown outstanding leadership qualities, and are within Billings School District #2, and other public or private schools.

The students are chosen by their principal or other supporting staff from each elementary and middle school.

Girl Scout recipients that were gifted with the award are:

-Paige Canfield from Bench Elementary

-Madison Rust from Blue Creek School

-Dahlia Rickman from Boulder Elementary

-Madison Vance from Orchard Elementary

-Olive D. from Burlington Elementary

-Grace H. from Rose Park Elementary

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming gave praise to these young ladies for their strong leadership and contribution to their schools and community.

All six of the girls showed amazing similar leadership skills and qualities such as determination,

confidence, initiative, kindness and so much more.

“We are extremely proud of these accomplished young women. They truly reflect the mission and values of Girl Scouts, and we can’t wait to see what great things they do” said Sally Leep, CEO of GSMW.

When girls participate in Girl Scouts, they benefit in five important ways: they develop a strong sense of self, develop positive values, take appropriate risks and learn from mistakes, develop healthy relationships, and solve community problems.

Research shows youth who develop these five traits are happier, healthier, less likely to engage in problem behaviors, achieve more academically, become strong job applicants, and successful, well-adjusted adults.