Local fireworks vendors anticipating spike in sales

KULR (Huntley)- The 4th of July is upon us, which means fireworks season is too.

With many local fireworks shows cancelled due to the pandemic, many individuals and families are taking it upon themselves to buy some fireworks.

Neal Gunnels with the Huntley Project Museum is anticipating at least a 20-30% increase in sales at his location.

Neal says not only will more people will be spending the 4th at home, but it also falls on a Saturday, which he believes will help sales.

This particular fireworks stand also has profits that go toward improving the museum and increasing museum experiences for those who visit.

"In normal years we have kids groups come out. Several kids groups, schools, daycares and we do things like make butter with them and we make rope, homemade ice cream, and all that their is expense relief to all that and this fireworks stand helps pay for that tremendously," says Neal.

He adds they received a little more inventory this year than they normally do. That's to meet the anticipated demand for fireworks.

They do have some extra help on hand, as we near the biggest day of the year for fireworks.