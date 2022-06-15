BILLINGS- Flooding impacts have been seen in Yellowstone County as the water levels rose to over 16 feet on Wednesday.

Duck Creek Road, between Billings and Laurel suffered flood damage to the area. The road near the river was closed for most of the day as water covered the asphalt and much of the area.

Impacted nearby was the Bullseye Feedlot who saw damage to their land closest to the river and along the road. Owner Gene Klamert said they had a lot of cattle near the river and had to move them further to higher ground starting Tuesday at around noon.