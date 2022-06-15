BILLINGS- Flooding impacts have been seen in Yellowstone County as the water levels rose to over 16 feet on Wednesday.
Duck Creek Road, between Billings and Laurel suffered flood damage to the area. The road near the river was closed for most of the day as water covered the asphalt and much of the area.
Impacted nearby was the Bullseye Feedlot who saw damage to their land closest to the river and along the road. Owner Gene Klamert said they had a lot of cattle near the river and had to move them further to higher ground starting Tuesday at around noon.
"It was quite a process, the last ones had to swim out it was that deep all you could see was their heads," Klamert said.
He said it took multiple people to get the cattle moving at times, but all are accounted for. Klamert said his nearby cornfields were destroyed by flood and neighbors in the area were forced to move because of water filling their homes.
"There's water in several houses and one guy has to move out of his house because over a foot of river water it's muddy and yucky," he said.
Klamert was feeding the cattle at the feedlot on Wednesday afternoon and said after they get the chance to clean up, it's right back to work.
"I actually think I'll start shipping some cattle tomorrow morning. I'll go get some road mix, fix a culvert and I think we can start operating again."